Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Ubisoft Deals Event at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, Just Dance 2021, Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition, and Family Feud.

The sale is valid until Apr. 30.