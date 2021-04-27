NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as the best-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 24, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of the action RPG NieR Replicant, released in Japan in Apr. 2010.

The title includes enhanced graphics and game improvements.

It sells at $59.99