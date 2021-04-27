iOS 14.5 deploys Apple Watch face unlock, AirTag support, and PS5, Xbox controller support

April 27, 2021

Apple Inc. this week released iOS 14.5 to iPhone.

New features include an option to unlock the iPhone with an Apple Watch when wearing a face mask, additional Siri voices, new privacy controls, new Emoji characters, 5G support in Dual SIM mode, and support for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S controller.

In addition, new App Tracking Transparency requires apps to request user permission to track data across apps and websites for advertising or sharing data with data brokers.

Finally, the update includes support for AirTag accessories, to be released Apr. 30.


