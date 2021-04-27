Apple iMac M1 pre-order sales to drop this week

Apple Inc. this week will begin pre-order sales for the new iMac based on the M1 chip.

The new iMac, to be sold in May, will include the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It will be sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499.

Pre-orders will begin Apr. 30.