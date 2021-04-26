Resident Evil Village Castle Demo ornately terrifying

Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village Limited Time Demo, released this month, is a frenetic 30-minute preview that tosses the user into an ornate and terrifying castle.

In the preview, Ethan Winters awakes inside a castle after an unknown altercation. He meets The Duke who sells extra items, ammo,

Users pick up a Maroon Eye Ring that can be used in a puzzle to access the next area. Awaiting them is Daniela, a blood-thirsty woman who emerges from moths and attacks Ethan.

He falls below to a wine cellar and subsequently walks to a circular room lit by a hanging flame. A quick puzzle solution reveals an entrance to an underground prison where Ethan is attacked by a horde of cloaked humans, each of which easily withstood 10 rounds of handgun bullets.

Before escaping, Ethan encounters Daniela a final time and he is shoved to the ground and the demo concludes.

RE Engine performance is solid for the PS5 at 4K/60FPS. The castle is immaculately detailed from room to room. In addition, the prison enemies were grotesquely animated and relentless in their pursuit.

The Limited Time Demo will offer 60 minutes to explore the village and castle areas. It will be available for 24 hours starting May 1 at 5PM PST.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.