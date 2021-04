Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Spring Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost of Tsushima, NBA 2K21, Madden NFL 21, NO Man’s Sky, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Godfall, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Resident Evil 3, and Dark Souls III.

The sale ends Apr. 28.