Hermès this week will sell a travel tag that incorporates Apple Inc.’s AirTag at $699.

The Apple AirTag Hermès Travel Tag is an extended version of the $449 AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag and includes the Apple AirTag and a travel tag enclosed in Fawn Berenia calfskin.

Additional AirTag Hermès accessories include a Bag Charm and Key Ring.

AirTag is a new tracker accessory that utilizes the Find My network to locate lost items.

It will be sold Apr. 30.