Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch late Apr. game sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding a new ‘game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition, Resident Evil 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, Sakura Wars, Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, The Pathless, Planet Coaster, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, Godfall, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Street Fighter V Championship Edition, Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal, and PGA Tour 2K21.