PS4 No. 3; The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match No. 22 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 1,660 units between Apr. 12 and Apr. 18 to rank at No. 3 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 1,430 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match sold 1,588 units to rank at No. 23 in the same period.

Sony sold 1.4 million PS4 units in Q3.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $8.45 billion. It held an operating profit of $767 million for the quarter.

PS4 sales have totaled 114.9 million units to date.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 103.7 million units in Q3.

PS Plus members totaled 47.4 million.