Nintendo Switch No. 1; Monster Hunter Rise No. 1 in Apr. 18 Japan data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said the Nintendo Switch sold 94,057 units between Apr. 12 and Apr. 18 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 96,259 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Monster Hunter Rise sold 110,050 units to rank at No. 1 for the week.

Nintendo recorded a $2.2 billion operating profit in the third quarter amid strong sales of the Nintendo Switch.

In Q3, Nintendo sold 11.6 million Nintendo Switch units, a seven percent increase from the year prior. It has sold 79.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 26.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021, an increase from a prior forecast of 24 million units.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 176.1 million units in Q3, an increase of 43 percent from the year prior. Digital software sales increased to 40.9 percent of all software sales. It has sold 532.34 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.