NIS America Inc. this week said it will release Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch the and the PC July 6.

In the title, Adol is imprisoned and transformed into a Monstrum. As a being with supernatural gifts and the power to exorcise monsters, he must ally with other Monstrums to defeat threats from the dimension of Grimwald Nox.

The final game includes a massive city, side quests, and six Monstrums, each with unique abilities.