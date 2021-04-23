PlayStation Now to stream 1080p titles

Sony Corp. said the PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PC will support streaming for 1080p capable titles this week.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS5, PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.

New titles released in Apr. include Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.