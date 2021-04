Microsoft Corp. this week unlocked online multiplayer functionality for Xbox Free-to-Play game titles.

More than 50 free-to-play games are available to play online without an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Titles include Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, DC Universe Online, Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Killer Instinct, Phantasy Star Online 2, Resident Evil Revelations 2, and Warframe.