Sega Games Co., Ltd. this week will release Judgment to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

The title will include 60 frames-per-second fidelity, faster load times, and all DLC.

Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku, Judgment is a courtroom thriller title in which users must play detective to trail and observe targets, solve mysteries, and fight thugs.

It will be sold Apr. 23 at $39.99.