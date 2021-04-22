Cyberpunk 2077 No. 9 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked in the top 10 in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 17, Cyberpunk 2077 ranked as the No. 9 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title includes V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

Character customization includes cyberware, skill set, and playstyle.