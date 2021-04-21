Resident Evil Village Limited Time Demo castle portion to infect PS5, PS4 this week

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week will release the Resident Evil Village Limited Time Demo castle portion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

PS5 and PS4 owners will have early access to the demo on Apr. 24 for the castle portion. The session will allow for 30 minutes of exploration between 5PM and 1AM PST.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat will include firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village will include Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.