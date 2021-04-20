Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta drops to PC, Apple devices

Microsoft Corp. this week released the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple devices to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The limited beta will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to test Xbox Cloud Gaming through Edge, Chrome, or Safari browsers.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at $14.99 per month.