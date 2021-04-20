Apple to drop new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag

Apple Inc. this week announced the new iMac and iPad Pro based on the M1 chip, and new AirTags to locate lost items.

The new iMac, to be sold in May, will include the M1 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

It will be sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499. Pre-orders begin Apr. 30.

The iPad Pro with the M1 chip will include a 11 or 12.9-inch XDR Liquid 6K Retina display, LiDAR camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 5G functionality, Thunderbolt, USB-C, up to 2TB storage and up to 16GB RAM.

iPad Pro 11-inch will be sold at $799 and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch will be sold at $1099 in May. Pre-orders begin Apr. 30.

AirTag is a new tracker accessory that utilizes the Find My network to locate them. It will be sold at $29 or in four packs at $99.

AirTag Hermès integrates the AirTag into leather accessories including a Bag Charm, Key Ring, Travel Tag and Luggage Tag.

Both will be sold Apr. 30.