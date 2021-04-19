PS3, PS Vita PSN Stores to continue operation

Sony Corp. this week said it will continue to operate the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita hardware at the PlayStation Network division.

The company previously announced the PS3 division would close July 2 and the PS Vita division would close in Aug.

After closure, users would not have been able to purchase PS3 or PS Vita digital content, including games, video content, in-game purchases, or redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices.

The PSP division is still scheduled to cease operation July 2.

Users can still re-download and play purchased titles, access purchased media content, redeem game and PS Plus vouchers, and re-download and play claimed titles through PS Plus.