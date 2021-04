NPD Group Inc. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the U.S.

For the month, Outriders ranked as the No. 3 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up to three players.

In addition, the title supports cross-play with other platforms.