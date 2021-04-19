Nintendo Switch No. 1 console in Mar. 2021

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console at U.S. retail in Mar. 2021.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console in both dollar and unit sales.

Nintendo recorded a $2.2 billion operating profit in the third quarter amid strong sales of the Nintendo Switch.

In Q3, Nintendo sold 11.6 million Nintendo Switch units, a seven percent increase from the year prior. It has sold 79.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 26.5 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021, an increase from a prior forecast of 24 million units.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 176.1 million units in Q3, an increase of 43 percent from the year prior. Digital software sales increased to 40.9 percent of all software sales. It has sold 532.34 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.