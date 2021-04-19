MLB The Show 21 to slug PS5, Xbox this week

April 19, 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC this week will release MLB The Show 21 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One.

MLB The Show 21 will include the Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty modes, revamped Franchise and March to October modes, and online cross-platform and cross-generation play between PlayStation and Xbox owners.

The final game will include online local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.

It will be sold Apr. 20.


