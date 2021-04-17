Xbox Series X|S No. 5 hardware in Apr. 11 Japan data

April 17, 2021

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 5 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 571 units to rank as the No. 5 best-selling hardware between Apr. 5 and Apr. 11.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 287 units and the Xbox Series S sold 284 units.

Microsoft Q2 gaming revenue increased 51 percent to $5 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services increased 40 percent due to first party titles, third-party titles, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally Xbox hardware revenue increased 86 percent from the year prior due to the launch of the Xbox Series X|S.


