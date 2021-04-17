Resident Evil Village PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One frame rates detailed

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week detailed frame rate targets for Resident Evil Village for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The PS5 frame rates include 4K HDR/60FPS or 4K HDR/45FPS with ray tracing, PS4 Pro at 1080p/60FPS or 4K HDR/30FPS, PS4 at 900p/45FPS, Xbox Series X at 4K HDR/60FPS or 4K HDR/60FPS with ray tracing, Xbox Series S at 1440p HDR/45FPS or 1440p HDR/30FPS with ray tracing, Xbox One X at 1080p/60FPS or 4K HDR/30FPS, and Xbox One at 900p/30FPS.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat will include firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Finally, Resident Evil Village will include Resident Evil: Re:Verse, a new online multiplayer deathmatch title for 4-6 players.

It will be sold May 7.