PS5 No. 2 hardware in Japan Apr. 11 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 15,560 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Apr. 5 to Apr. 11.

For the week, the PS5 13,074 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 2,486 units.

It sold 16,459 units the week prior.

Sony in Q3 sold 4.5 million PS5 units.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $8.45 billion. It held an operating profit of $767 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 103.7 million units in Q3.

PS Plus members totaled 47.4 million.