Outriders Inventory Wipe patch deploys

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released a new patch to prevent Inventory Wipes that have occurred to user profiles in Outriders.

With the patch, some players may encounter multiplayer connectivity issues and inventory items being momentarily invisible. A game restart should make items reappear.

The company said it applied preventative measures to guard against Inventory Wipes in which users lose all acquired gear.

It added that users who experience an Inventory Wipe should force close the game and reboot it.

It concluded that it is still working to restore gear for those affected.

Outriders is a third-person RPG shooter that includes co-op for up to three players.

In addition, the title supports cross-play with other platforms.