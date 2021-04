Sony Corp. this month said Demon’s Souls for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Mar. 2021 at the PlayStation Network division.

For Mar. 2021, Demon’s Souls ranked as the No. 8 PS5 PSN download.

Developed by JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games, Demon’s Souls is a remake of the PlayStation 3 classic.

The final game is rebuilt and enhanced with updated visual quality and trademark difficulty.