Days Gone to infect PC in May

Sony Corp. this week said it will release Days Gone for the PC and Steam May 18.

The PC version New Game Plus, Survival Mode, Challenge Mode, and Bike Skins. In addition, it will include ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and improved graphics.

Developed by Bend Studio, Days Gone is a survival action title in which Deacon St. John must struggle to survive against Freakers, drifters, and animals in the wilderness.

The final game includes firearms, melee combat, and bike customization.