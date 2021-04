Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Spring Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Control Ultimate Edition, PGA TOUR 2K21, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, and Sonic Mania.

The sale will end Apr. 16.