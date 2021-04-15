Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 No. 6 in PSN download in Mar.

Sony Corp. this month said Ubisoft Inc.’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network U.S. division in Mar.

In Mar., Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ranked as the No. 6 PS5 PSN download for the month.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest entry in the action adventure franchise that introduces main character Eivor.

Customization options include choice of main character gender, tattoo and war paint, and dual-wield weaponry and shield variants.

The final game includes exploration on land and sea.