TCL previews TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Fold ‘n Roll mobile phones

TCL this week previewed new TCL 20-Series mobile phones and a new concept device.

The TCL 20L will include a 6.67-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 4 to 6GB RAM, 48MP quad camera array, 16MP front camera, 128GB storage, and 5000mAh battery at 229 euros.

The TCL 20L+ adds a 64MP quad camera array with Super Night Mode and 256GB storage at 269 euros.

TCL said a TCL 20S variant, which will be modeled after the 20L+, will be sold in the U.S.

The flagship TCL 20 Pro 5G will include a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G 5G CPU, 6GB RAM, 48MP Sony main camera with OIS, 16MP wide angle, 5MP macro, 2MP depth camera, 32MP front camera, 4K video shooting, 4500mAh battery, and 15W quick charging at 549 euros.

Finally, TCL previewed a new Fold ‘n Roll concept. The product utilizes both folding screen and rollable display technology to combine a phone, phablet and tablet device in one.