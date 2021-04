Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released the Final Fantasy XIV Online open beta for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5.

The PS5 version will include three rendering resolutions – 4K (2160p)/ WQHD (1440p) / Full HD (1080p), updated in-game menus, faster load times, new DualSense controller haptic feedback, and 3D audio support.

Current PS4 users can upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost and PS5 owners can download a Free Trial.