Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 No. 1 PSN download in Mar. 2021

Sony Corp. this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for the PlayStation 5, ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network U.S. division in Mar. 2021.

Set in the early ’80s, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops. The title includes a single-player campaign, cross-platform and cross-generation online multiplayer functionality, and free post-launch content including multiplayer maps and modes.

The final game includes new Zombies co-op functionality.