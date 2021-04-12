MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition to drop this week

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC this week will release MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

MLB The Show 21 will include the Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty modes, revamped Franchise and March to October modes, and online cross-platform and cross-generation play between PlayStation and Xbox owners.

The final game will online local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.

It will be sold Apr. 16.