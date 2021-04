Best Buy Co. Inc. this week will conclude the ‘3-Day game sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles in a limited promotion.

Advertised titles include Persona 5 Strikers, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, FIFA 21, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Outer Worlds, and Re:ZERO – The Prophecy of the Throne.

The sale will end Apr. 11.