PS4 No. 3; Outriders No. 9 in Japan sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 1,591 units between Mar. 29 and Apr. 4 to rank at No. 3 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 2,189 units to rank at No. 3 the week prior.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Outriders sold 6,596 units to rank at No. 9 in the same period.

Sony sold 1.4 million PS4 units in Q3.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $8.45 billion. It held an operating profit of $767 million for the quarter.

PS4 sales have totaled 114.9 million units to date.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 103.7 million units in Q3.

PS Plus members totaled 47.4 million.