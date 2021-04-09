Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury No. 3 in Apr. 3 UK data

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the best-selling video game title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury ranked as the No. 3 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 4 the week prior.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes the full game and brand new content in Bowser’s Fury.

In addition, the title includes local and online co-op multiplayer functionality.