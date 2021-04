EA Inc. this month will remove select titles from the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass service.

Titles to be removed Apr. 16 include Madden 15, Madden 16, Madden 17, Madden 18, Madden 25, NHL 18 and NHL 19.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play service at $14.99 per month.