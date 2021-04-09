Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure drop to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft Corp. this week released Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure to Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Disneyland Adventures is a Disneyland park exploration title and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure is a puzzle title set in six Disney/Pixar films.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC and Android mobile devices, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, Xbox Live Gold, and EA Play service at $14.99 per month.