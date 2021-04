Dell this week previewed the Alienware m15 R5 to include AMD Inc.’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition will include an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H or Ryzen R9 5900HX, Nvidia RTX 3060 8GB or Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB, up to 15-inch FHD 360Hz monitor, up to 32GB DDR 3200Mhz RAM, HDMI 2.1 port, and low profile Cherry MX keyboard switches.

Configurations will start at under $1,800.

It will be sold Apr. 20.