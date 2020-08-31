Ys IX: Monstrum Nox to trek PS4 in Feb. 2021

NIS America Inc. this month said it will release Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 Feb. 2, 2021

In addition, the Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC SKU will be sold in summer 2021.

In the title, Adol is imprisoned and transformed into a Monstrum. As a being with supernatural gifts and the power to exorcise monsters, he must ally with other Monstrums to defeat threats from the dimension of Grimwald Nox.

The final game will include a massive city, side quests, and six Monstrums, each with unique abilities.