Microsoft Corp. this week will release Capcom Co. Ltd.’s Resident Evil 7 to the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass for PC service.

Resident Evil 7, to be release to Xbox Game Pass Sept. 3, includes a first-person view and trademark survival horror. The title takes place after Resident Evil 6 in a desolate plantation mansion. It utilizes the proprietary in-house RE Engine.



The title has sold 7.9 million copies at global retail.

A sequel, Resident Evil Village, will be sold in 2021.