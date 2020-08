Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 in Sept. 2020.

In Sept. 2020, the Xbox One will offer Tom Clancy’s The Division Sept. 1st to the 30th and The Book of Unwritten Tales from Sept. 16th to Oct. 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer de blob 2 from Sept. 1st to the 15th and Armed and Dangerous from Sept. 16th to the 30th.