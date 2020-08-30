Retailer price cuts MacBook Pro by up to $300

Retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Pro by up to $300 in a new sales initiative.

This week, customers can purchase select MacBook Pro 13-inch and 16-inch SKUs at $200 to $300 off.

Products include the MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD at $1,599.99 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch with Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and 512GB SSD at $2,099.99.

The new MacBook Pro includes a new 16-inch Retina Display at 3072 x 1920 resolution at 226 ppi. In addition, it features a new Magic Keyboard for 1mm key travel, Escape key, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Spec options include the Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, up to 8TB SSD storage, and the AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series GPU with up to 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The final product includes a 100-Wh lithium-polymer battery with up to 11 hours of browsing and video playback.