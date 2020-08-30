PSN Aug. Games Under $20 Sale to conclude

PLAYSTATION 4RETAIL

Written by:

August 30, 2020

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $20 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K20, Dark Souls Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Devil May Cry 5, Nioh – The Complete Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Soulcalibur VI, DOOM VFR, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition, Contra Anniversary Collection, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and Valkyria Chronicles 4.

The sale ends Sept. 1.


Previous Story:
Retailer price cuts PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch titles to $14.99
Next Story:
Retailer price cuts MacBook Pro by up to $300

Comments are closed.