Retailer price cuts PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch titles to $14.99

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select titles for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new game sale.

Discounted titles include Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 3, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, The Wonderful 101 Remastered Edition, The Evil Within 2, Persona 5 Royal Standard Edition, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and Collection of Mana.

Titles start at $14.99.