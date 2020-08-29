Nintendo Switch No. 1; Paper Mario: The Origami King No. 7 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 70,129 units between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 148,699 units to rank at No. 1 the week prior.

Paper Mario: The Origami King sold 9,384 units to rank at No. 7 for the week.

In Q1, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.4 billion.

Between Apr. to June, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 5.68 million in unit sales, a 167 percent increase from the year prior.

The company forecasts shipment of 19 million Nintendo Switch units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2021.

In addition, it sold 50.43 million units of software in the period.

The hardware has sold 61.44 million units to date.