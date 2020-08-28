Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 to drop to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Sega Corp. this week said it will release Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and the Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will include a new Adventure mode, brand-new Skill Battle mode, improved online modes, Free Play for up to four players, and DLC.

The final game will include ranked online matches.

The PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch SKUs will be sold Dec. 8. The PS5 SKU will be sold holiday 2020 and the PC SKU will be sold in 2021.