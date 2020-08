Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week released Jump Force – Deluxe Edition to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch version includes more than 50 fighters and Character Pass 1.

In addition, it includes local multiplayer functionality for 1v1, 2v2 or 3v3 battles.

Jump Force is a 3v3 team versus fighter that includes legendary manga characters from Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece franchises.