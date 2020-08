Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend will include Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III for Game Boy.

Enhancements include high-speed mode, screen magnification, and game screen background customization. In addition, the title can be played vertically on the Nintendo Switch.

It will be sold Dec. 15.